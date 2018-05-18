Wedbush Comments on The Home Depot’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HD)

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2019 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

Shares of The Home Depot opened at $185.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $186.51 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,576 shares of company stock worth $39,731,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/HD/profile?p=HD): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 504 Connection Timed Out

in /home/thecerbatgem/public_html/download.php on line 7

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.