Weatherford International (WFT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFT. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $4.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $2.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Weatherford International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

NYSE:WFT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 316,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456,547. Weatherford International has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFT. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 38,831,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 13,261,262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,517,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,655,000 after buying an additional 11,937,931 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 35.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,740,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after buying an additional 5,216,093 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,284.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,128,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,757,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 4,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,241,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 4,148,467 shares during the period.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.