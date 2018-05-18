Wayfair (W) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0963285698171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Wayfair stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners set a $107.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wayfair to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.32.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $48,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,696.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $1,053,632 and sold 73,901 shares worth $6,230,300. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

