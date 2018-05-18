Walmart (WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,526,000 after purchasing an additional 440,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $677,941,000 after purchasing an additional 166,538 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,828,000 after purchasing an additional 332,149 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart opened at $84.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

