Walmart (WMT) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walmart to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of Walmart opened at $84.49 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Walmart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

