vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,936,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,230 shares.The stock last traded at $1.81 and had previously closed at $1.81.

VTVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.