Vonage (VG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Vonage (NYSE:VG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We are not surprised by the move. While Mr . Gilvar brought excellence to the marketing function at Vonage, his background is predominantly in consumer marketing. We suspect the company will seek a replacement as it transitions entirely to the business side and drives its Vonage Business Cloud (VBC) platform approach forward. The company has revamped the entire vonage.com website recently to direct visitors strictly to Vonage Business, showing off its SMB/midsize (VBC) and enterprise platforms (Vonage Enterprise) along with significant collateral for channel partners/V ARs. An external CMO candidate with first-hand experience on B2B, cloud, and SaaS would not be out of the realm of possibility , in our view . This move would ultimately accentuate Vonage’s platform approach and more importantly its UCaaS growth.””

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of VG opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.03. Vonage has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Edward M. Gilvar sold 11,322 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $121,371.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,620,805.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,261.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,690 and have sold 2,443,336 shares valued at $26,538,439. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 270,637 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 463.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.