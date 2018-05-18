Volta Finance (VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.16

Volta Finance (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VTA opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Friday. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11).

