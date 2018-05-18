VolitionRX (VNRX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on VolitionRX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday.

VolitionRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. VolitionRX has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

