Vodafone (VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 205 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vodafone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.46) price target on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Vodafone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 244.71 ($3.32).

Vodafone opened at GBX 193.06 ($2.62) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Vodafone has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a €0.10 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

In related news, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £24,989.14 ($33,897.37). Also, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £11,066 ($15,010.85).

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

