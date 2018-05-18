Vivus (VVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 6,801,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the previous session’s volume of 801,122 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.52.

Specifically, CEO John P. Amos acquired 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Amos acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $723,600 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Vivus had a negative net margin of 79.80% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. analysts expect that Vivus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivus stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.35% of Vivus worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vivus

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

