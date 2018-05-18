VIVO (VIVO) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00006637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, VIVO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5,907.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,136.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $682.89 or 0.08409850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.74 or 0.14467100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.01636270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.02334260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00215969 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.12 or 0.04410330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00647744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000644 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,718,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,880 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

