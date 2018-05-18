Visa (V) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa (NYSE:V) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Visa opened at $129.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,488 shares during the period. YCG LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $13,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

