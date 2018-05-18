Virtusa (VRTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $191,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,258,319 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Virtusa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Virtusa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.