Viad (VVI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Viad has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Viad to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of VVI opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viad has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Viad had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,419. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

