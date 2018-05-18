Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

