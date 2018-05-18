Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6,187.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf opened at $24.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

