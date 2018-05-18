Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $164,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF opened at $36.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

