VeChain Hits Market Cap of $2.24 Billion (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One VeChain token can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00052689 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bitbns and IDEX. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and $95.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00714516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00182782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00081739 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015434 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,042,798 tokens. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeChain Token Trading

VeChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEx, Bithumb, Liqui, Coinnest, Qryptos, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Huobi, COSS, Lbank, Stocks.Exchange, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, Binance, Abucoins, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Livecoin, BigONE and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

