Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $131.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09.

