Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Stake Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF opened at $77.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

