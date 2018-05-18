VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF (MGK) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF (BMV:MGK) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100,943 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,400,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 91,604 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,878,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,751,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $117.26 on Friday. VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

