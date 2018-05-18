Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $82,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,904,000 after purchasing an additional 283,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF opened at $116.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $116.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.