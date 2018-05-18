ValuEngine Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International traded down $0.31, reaching $50.09, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 25,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.33 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 161.62%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 688,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $30,720,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

