ValuEngine Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) to Sell

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics opened at $5.18 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 600.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,188,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.