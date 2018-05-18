ValuEngine Downgrades Ball (BLL) to Strong Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $735,950.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $86,202.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,115. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ball by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.