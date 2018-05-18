ValuEngine Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Hold

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,084,972.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.