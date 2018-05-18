Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 10,000 Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total value of $2,538,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,567,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,363,586.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00.

IPG Photonics opened at $246.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $249.90 and a 1 year high of $252.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,672,000 after purchasing an additional 648,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,967,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

