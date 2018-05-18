Valener (VNR) Upgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Valener (TSE:VNR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valener from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valener from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Valener from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Valener alerts:

VNR stock opened at C$20.46 on Monday. Valener has a twelve month low of C$19.73 and a twelve month high of C$23.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

In related news, Director Mary-Ann Bell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,780.00.

About Valener

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, distribution, supply, and storage of natural gas in Canada and the United States. It operates a gas pipeline in Québec; and 2 gas pipelines that cross the Ontario border, as well as has distribution network in northwest Québec. The company is also involved in the generation, transportation, distribution, purchase, and sale of electricity primarily in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the provision of electric network construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.