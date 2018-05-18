Universal Currency (UNIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $44,598.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 17,970,394 coins and its circulating supply is 13,870,394 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

