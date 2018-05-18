United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of the Bank. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBNK. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on United Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Hovde Group restated a hold rating on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Financial Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 20.33%. equities research analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

