United Bank (UBSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0287733428018 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bank has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Get United Bank alerts:

United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bank had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $176.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that United Bank will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub raised United Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised United Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Bank from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $849,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Bank

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.