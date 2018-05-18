Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,341 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $191,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,156,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,135,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,991,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,475 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4,512.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $137,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific opened at $142.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $140.05 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

