UMB Financial (UMBF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

Media headlines about UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMB Financial earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4320870392759 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of UMB Financial opened at $79.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. UMB Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $114,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $467,671.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 470 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $36,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,796 shares of company stock valued at $136,877 and have sold 27,165 shares valued at $2,095,465. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

