Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Bonds Rise 3.4% During Trading

An issue of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) debt rose 3.4% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $64.00 and was trading at $65.58 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One lowered Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum traded down $0.23, hitting $2.17, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,573. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $225.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. research analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 592,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, operation, exploration, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on developing a tight gas sand trend located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming; and assessing, exploring, and developing its position in the Marcellus Shale and other horizons located in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania.

