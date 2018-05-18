UBS Reiterates “€500.00” Price Target for Kering (KER)

UBS set a €500.00 ($595.24) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($565.48) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Societe Generale set a €525.00 ($625.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($571.43) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €480.00 ($571.43) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €420.00 ($500.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €448.94 ($534.45).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €381.90 ($454.64) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($275.42) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($496.90).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.