UBS Analysts Give Roche (ROG) a CHF 237 Price Target

Roche (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 237 price target from equities researchers at UBS in a research note issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 252.35.

Shares of Roche opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Roche has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

