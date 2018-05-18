UBS Analysts Give K+S (SDF) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on K+S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S in a report on Monday. equinet set a €24.40 ($29.05) price target on K+S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.38) price target on K+S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.64 ($28.14).

Get K+S alerts:

Shares of K+S opened at €24.85 ($29.58) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. K+S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.