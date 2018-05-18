Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods opened at $68.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Pivotal Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

