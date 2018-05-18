Turning Point Brands (TPB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

TPB opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.53. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 182.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 274.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $4,243,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

