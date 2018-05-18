Tullow Oil (TUWOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Tullow Oil opened at $1.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

