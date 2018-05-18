TTEC (TTEC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. TTEC has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.90 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $523,417.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,409,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 36.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 75,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

