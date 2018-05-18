Tronox (TROX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.59. 1,804,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,223,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of research firms have commented on TROX. Wells Fargo began coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.