Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) CEO Sells $5,332,500.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 132.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

