Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.68 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 150.01 ($2.03) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104.70 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.40 ($2.05).
In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Richard Laing acquired 33,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £49,748.12 ($67,482.53).
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.
