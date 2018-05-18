Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.68 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 150.01 ($2.03) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104.70 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.40 ($2.05).

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Richard Laing acquired 33,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £49,748.12 ($67,482.53).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 152 ($2.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 167 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

