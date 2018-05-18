Trinity Industries (TRN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 553,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 476,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $35.98 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 447,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,602,088.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,843,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,624,387 shares of company stock worth $86,077,631. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.