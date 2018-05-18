Tribune Media (TRCO) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Tribune Media in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Tribune Media’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Tribune Media alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Tribune Media opened at $37.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tribune Media has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $443.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.85 million. Tribune Media had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tribune Media’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media in the first quarter worth $194,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media in the first quarter worth $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tribune Media by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Media

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.