Trevali Mining to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TV)

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) – Cormark increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$239.76 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.93.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

In other news, insider Edward Stephen Stakiw sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$62,730.00. Also, Director Mark Daniel Cruise sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 268,500 shares of company stock worth $339,805 in the last quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.