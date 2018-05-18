Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in TJX Companies (TJX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,018,000 after buying an additional 1,154,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970,534 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,727,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,438,000 after purchasing an additional 952,987 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,065,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 750,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,328,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,477,847,000 after acquiring an additional 728,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $920,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,821 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $9,532,558. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies traded down $1.29, hitting $84.98, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 599,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

