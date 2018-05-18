Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in eBay (EBAY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 27,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.38. 37,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,789. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. eBay had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raymond J. Pittman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,619,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 131,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $5,680,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,205 shares of company stock worth $15,576,160. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Hilliard Lyons cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised eBay from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

